

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A female pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene after being hit by a cement truck in North York on Tuesday morning.

It happened on Dufferin Street south of Wilson Avenue at around 10:50 a.m.

Const. Clint Stibbe told CP24 that the pedestrian was heading eastbound on the south side of Wilson Avenue when she attempted to cross the street. She was struck by the cement truck as it was making a right-hand turn.

Police say that the truck remained on scene following the accident.

Stibbe said it is not yet clear if the pedestrian or the driver was at fault.

"We are speaking to any witnesses. We are asking that they contact police as soon as possible at 416-808-1900," Stibbe said.

The coroner is currently on scene.

"Once he completes his part of the investigation then we will be able to continue moving forward," Stibbe added.

"We have already obtained some video from the area and we are asking anybody else that may have been in the area at the time, or shortly before the collision, to contact us."

Police say roads are expected to be closed in the area until between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.