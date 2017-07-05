Female pedestrian struck and killed in Beaverton: police
A DRPS collision investigation van is seen at the scene of a fatal crash in Beaverton on July 5, 2017. (DRPS)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, July 5, 2017 5:34PM EDT
A woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in Beaverton on Wednesday evening, Durham Regional Police say.
Insp. Tim Maw says they were called to Regional Route 23 and Thorah Concession Road 7 in Beaverton at about 3:30 p.m. for a report of a collision.
A woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Maw said the driver involved remained at the scene.
Traffic services officers are conducting a full collision reconstruction.
Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call Durham Regional Police.