

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in Beaverton on Wednesday evening, Durham Regional Police say.

Insp. Tim Maw says they were called to Regional Route 23 and Thorah Concession Road 7 in Beaverton at about 3:30 p.m. for a report of a collision.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Maw said the driver involved remained at the scene.

Traffic services officers are conducting a full collision reconstruction.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call Durham Regional Police.