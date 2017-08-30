

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A female pedestrian believed to be in her 30’s suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a dump truck in the downtown core on Wednesday evening.

Police said the collision took place in the area of Queens Park Crescent and Wellesley Street around 5 p.m.

After the crash, Toronto Paramedics said the woman was taken to a local trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Roads are closed in the area to accommodate a police investigation.