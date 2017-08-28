

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A woman has been transported to hospital in life-threatening condition after she was struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke on Monday morning.

It happened in the area of Shorncliffe Road and Dundas Street shortly before 9 a.m.

Paramedics say the woman, who is believed to be in her 30’s, was taken to a trauma centre for treatment.

Roads were closed in the area for a police investigation but they have since reopened.