Female pedestrian struck by vehicle in Etobicoke suffers serious injuries
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, August 28, 2017 9:32AM EDT
A woman has been transported to hospital in serious condition after she was struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke on Monday morning.
It happened in the area of Shorncliffe Road and Dundas Street shortly before 9 a.m.
Paramedics say the woman, who is believed to be in her 30’s, was taken to a trauma centre for treatment.
Roads are closed in the area as police investigate.