

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A female pedestrian is suffering from unknown injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the Don Mills area on Wednesday night.

The collision took place at around 11:15 p.m. in the area of York Mills and Don Mills roads.

Toronto police said the vehicle involved failed to remain at the scene following the crash.

The victim is an adult female, according to Toronto Paramedics. But, the extent of her injuries is not yet known.

Road closures have been implemented in the area to accommodate a police investigation.