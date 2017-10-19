

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A female was transported to hospital with very serious injuries following a single-vehicle collision on Highway 410 in Brampton on Wednesday night.

It happened in the southbound lanes of the highway near Steeles Avenue at around 11 p.m.

Peel paramedics say a female was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police have not provided an update on her condition.

Paramedics say they believe the victim was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle.

No other injuries were reported.

It is not yet known what caused the collision.