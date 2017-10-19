Female rushed to hospital with very serious injuries after crash in Brampton
Paramedics say a female was rushed to hospital with very serious injuries after a collision in Brampton on Wednesday night. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Thursday, October 19, 2017 5:13AM EDT
A female was transported to hospital with very serious injuries following a single-vehicle collision on Highway 410 in Brampton on Wednesday night.
It happened in the southbound lanes of the highway near Steeles Avenue at around 11 p.m.
Peel paramedics say a female was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Police have not provided an update on her condition.
Paramedics say they believe the victim was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle.
No other injuries were reported.
It is not yet known what caused the collision.