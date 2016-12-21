

Paul Johnston, CP24.com





A female pedestrian has been rushed to a trauma centre after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough Wednesday night.

It happened on Birchmount Road, near Chaldean Street, at around 8:30 p.m.

Initial reports indicated that she may have been thrown up to 20 metres after being struck.

She sustained head injuries and was transported to hospital in serious condition, paramedics said. Her age was not immediately known.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said. No charges are pending.

Birchmount Road is currently closed in the area as police continue to investigate.