

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A female struck by a vehicle near Toronto’s West Don Lands neighbourhood has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

It happened in the area of King and River streets shortly before 6:30 a.m.

Police say a female was pedestrian was rushed from the scene to a trauma centre for treatment.

Roads are closed in the area as police investigate the crash and the 501 Queen and 504 King streetcars are on diversion.