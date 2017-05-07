Female struck by vehicle near Toronto's West Don Lands neighbourhood
Police tape is seen in this undated file photo.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, May 7, 2017 6:58AM EDT
A female struck by a vehicle near Toronto’s West Don Lands neighbourhood has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.
It happened in the area of King and River streets shortly before 6:30 a.m.
Police say a female was pedestrian was rushed from the scene to a trauma centre for treatment.
Roads are closed in the area as police investigate the crash and the 501 Queen and 504 King streetcars are on diversion.