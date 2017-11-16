

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A female passenger has been taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries after a vehicle struck a pole in Brampton on Thursday evening.

The crash took place in the area of Hurontario Street and Steeles Avenue at around 10 p.m.

Peel police said a vehicle with two occupants crashed into a pole at the time.

The female passenger of the vehicle was transported to hospital in non-life-threatening condition, Peel paramedics said.

Officers said the male driver of the vehicle has been arrested for impaired driving in connection with the incident.

Road closures have been implemented in the area to accommodate an investigation.