Fewer than half of city residents say they are familiar with ranked ballots despite a prolonged debate over whether to use them in Toronto elections, a new poll has found.

The Forum Research poll of 966 Toronto voters found that 45 per cent of respondents say they are familiar with ranked ballots while 27 per cent say they are not familiar with them and 28 per cent say they are unsure.

The poll comes as debate continues to swirl over whether to switch to a ranked ballot system for Toronto municipal elections.

Last June, the province passed legislation that would give municipalities the option of using ranked ballots as of 2018 but in December Toronto city council voted against a motion to strike an independent committee to study the idea.

Advocates for ranked ballots continue to push for their use in future elections, though. Earlier this month the Ranked Ballot Initiative of Toronto held a town hall to discuss new ways to push council to make the long-discussed electoral change.

“The ranked ballot system is familiar to just under half of voters, and with the municipal election more than a year and a half away, if Toronto council decides to implement ranked ballots there is still time to educate the public on this new system, if they put it in place for 2018,” Forum Research President Lorne Bozinoff said in a press release.

While the poll found that most Torontonians are not familiar with ranked ballots, it also found that among those who are, the concept has a strong base of support.

Of the 427 people who said they were familiar with ranked ballots, about 47 per cent said that Toronto should use them and 36 per cent said the city should stick with its current system. A further 17 per cent of respondents said they were unsure.

Support for ranked ballots tended to be highest among residents in the city core (59 per cent) and East York (73 per cent) while residents in the suburbs were mostly opposed to the idea.

People possessing higher levels of education also tended to favour ranked ballots.

About 61 per cent of respondents who have an advanced degree said they support ranked ballots while only 21 per cent of people with a high school education or less said the same.

The poll is considered accurate to within three percentage points, 19 times out of 20.