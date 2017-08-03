

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A multi-vehicle collision involving a tractor trailer caught on fire has caused a major traffic diversion in Port Hope on Thursday night.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 401 and Ontario Street at around 10 p.m. for reports of a collision.

Viewer video sent in to CP24 on Thursday night shows a tractor trailer engulfed in flames on the highway.

No injuries have been reported in this incident.

Highway 401 eastbound lanes are closed at Ontario Street and westbound lanes are closed at Burnham Street due to the collision.