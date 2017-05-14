

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One person was taken to hospital following a fight outside a residence in North York overnight, Toronto police say.

At around 3 a.m. Sunday, police were called to a home on San Romanoway, located near Jane Street and Finch Avenue.

Police say a fight had broken out at the residence and later spilled out on to the street.

One male victim sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

The incident was initially reported as a stabbing but paramedics could not confirm that information.

No arrests have been made, police added.