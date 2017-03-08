

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





The second of two suspects sought in connection with the group sex assault of a 24-year-old woman in the area south of York University last month has surrendered to police.

At about 2:15 a.m. on Feb. 25, investigators say the victim was in the area of Finch Avenue West and Sentinel Road when she was approached by two men and sexually assaulted.

At least one of the two suspects was armed with a handgun, police said.

One of the suspects was later identified as 23-year-old Niam Camsell of Toronto and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On Feb. 28, Camsell turned himself into police.

He was charged with forcible confinement, sexual assault, gang sexual assault and sexual assault with a weapon.

On Monday, a second suspect identified as Brandon Dwyer, 25, of Brampton, turned himself into police.

He was charged with ten offences including sexual assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, possession of a firearm obtained by crime and gang sexual assault with a weapon.

He is scheduled to appear in court at 1000 Finch Avenue West on March 14 at 10 a.m.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 416-808-7474, or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 (TIPS).