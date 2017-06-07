

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police are searching for the fourth of five suspects believed to be responsible for a “well-executed” invasion of a home in the Willowdale area that left a man with a stab wound to the head and a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Staff Insp. Mike Earl said that on Feb. 20, 2017, five suspects — three men and two women — arrived at an apartment tower in the area of Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue West.

Two males and a female went into the building through its underground parking garage, Earl said.

The two male suspects knocked on the door and forced their way once the victim opened it.

Earl said there was a struggle in which the victim was stabbed in the head with a screwdriver several times. Two gunshots were also fired at the victim, one striking his shoulder.

“Another couple of inches or an inch away, and he could have been a murder victim,” Earl said of the victim’s luck.

The two males then searched the home and made off with jewelry and cash. Earl said the suspects made away with the help of at least one getaway driver.

The victim in this incident was identified as a business owner, and Earl said he was targeted because it was believed he had valuables at his home. The suspects took time to conduct reconnaissance on the area before the incident, Earl said.

Earl said police in Kingston reached out to police about a home invasion there that occurred five days earlier, in which two male suspects entered a home, one of whom was armed with a firearm.

It was later discovered that one of the suspects in Kingston was also involved in the Willowdale home invasion.

Earl said that the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Mark Bollers of North York, was out on bail for firearm-related charges at the time of the Willowdale home invasion, and was later charged in relation to the Kingston incident as well.

Bollers was also wearing an ankle monitoring bracelet, per the terms of his bail, at the time of both home invasions.

Between March and May, a total of four suspects were arrested and charged in relation to the incident.

The other three were identified by police as 26-year-old Toni Baxter, 33-year-old Krystle Cormack and 26-year-old Andre Allen.

Each is facing charges including attempted murder and robbery.

Earl says police are releasing video footage from inside the apartment where the robbery took place in an attempt to identify the fifth suspect.

Earl said the unidentified male suspect should be considered extremely dangerous, as he is believed to be the shooter in this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7350, or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 (TIPS).