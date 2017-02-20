

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Two people are in hospital this morning following a three-alarm fire at an apartment building near Moss Park.

The fire broke out at a building in the area of Sherbourne and Dundas streets shortly before 9 a.m.

Toronto Fire Capt. Mike Westwood said the fire, which was contained to one unit on the fifth floor of the building, was extinguished at around 9:30 a.m.

"When crews arrived, there were flames and heavy black smoke coming out of the apartment building," Division Commander Dan MacIssac told CP24 at the scene.

MacIssac said two people were injured in the fire, including one person who suffered smoke inhalation and a second person who sustained second-degree burns.

Smoke in the building prevented some people exiting their units, police told CP24 and people were reportedly spotted on balconies.

Crews are in the process of ventilating the building, which will take approximately one hour.

The intersection of Sherbourne and Dundas streets was closed in all directions following the fire.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified and investigators with Toronto Fire Services will also be attending the scene.

MacIssac said they do not yet know what caused the fire.