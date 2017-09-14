

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Emergency crews are responding to a residential two-alarm fire that began after a sound of an explosion in North York.

Firefighters were called to the area of Ellerslie Avenue and Senlac Road where construction was being done on a roof of a home.

Toronto Paramedics said one person is being assessed for unknown injuries at the scene.

As well, firefighters said the main body of the blaze was knocked down but they are continuing to assess the area.

No other injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.