

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One person is receiving treatment in hospital after a fire at a home in Scarborough early Wednesday morning.

It happened on Benleigh Drive, near McCowan Road and Lawrence Avenue East, shortly before 3 a.m.

Toronto Fire said when crews arrived on scene, light smoke was seen coming from the residence.

The fire was contained to one room on the main floor of the house.

Two people were evacuated from the home one of the occupants was transported to hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.

Officials confirmed that the fire is now under control.