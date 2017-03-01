

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police say they have confirmed that a fire at an Islamic information centre near the city’s Mount Dennis neighbourhood was arson.

At around 11 p.m. last night, a fire broke out at the The Reign of Islamic Da’wah, an Islamic information centre located near Weston Road and Humber Boulevard North.

Toronto Fire District Chief Stephan Powell told CP24 that crews were notified after callers reported a fire on the roof of a building in the area.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they noticed the smell of burning plastic and realized it was coming from the information centre. Powell could not say if there were active flames when crews arrived on scene.

The fire was quickly extinguished and only two trucks responded to the scene.

No one was in the building at the time and no injuries were reported.

Toronto police Const. Victor Kwong told CP24 that investigators have confirmed the fire was intentially set and gas cans were seized from the scene.

Kwong added that it is too early to tell if the incident will be deemed a hate crime.

While investigators have already tracked down some video surveillance footage, Kwong said they are continuning to canvass the area and search for more security video.