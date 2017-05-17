

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





Crews are working to extinguish an industrial fire in North York that broke out in an empty condominium sales centre on Wednesday evening.

Flames erupted from the building at Wilson Avenue and James Finlay Way, near Keele Street around 5:30 p.m.

Nine trucks and 35 firefighters were called to the scene.

According to Toronto fire the building is a temporary structure for Ion Luxury Condominiums, which is owned by Fernbrook Homes, a Toronto real estate developer.

No one was injured in the blaze. Toronto fire is investigating the cause.

Eastbound Wilson Avenue has been closed between Ingleside Drive and Keele Street. TTC is diverting in the area.