

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A fire on the fifth floor of a high-rise apartment building in Flemingdon Park has sent one man to hospital with serious smoke inhalation, Toronto Paramedics say.

Toronto firefighters say they were called to a building on Deauville Lane between St. Dennis and Grenoble drives sometime before 5 p.m. for a report of a kitchen fire.

They located a man in the stairwell near a fifth-floor unit. Firefighters gave him oxygen and brought him to a waiting ambulance.

The fire was quickly knocked down, but not before it generated a large amount of smoke that wafted through the hallway and into other floors.

Paramedics said the man was taken to local hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

A section of Deauville Lane was closed for a period of time to allow firefighters proper access to the scene.