

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A fire that extensively damaged a home in Oshawa is being investigated as a possible arson.

The fire broke out at a residence on Fairbanks Street at around 8:10 p.m. on Sept. 8.

A number of neighbouring homes were evacuated because of the blaze, but no injuries were reported.

Durham Regional Police said in a news release Monday that the Ontario Fire Marshall’s office has determined that the fire is suspicious.

Anyone with information about the fire is being asked to contact D/Cst. Ormonde of the Central East Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2770.