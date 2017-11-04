

Chris Fox, CP24.com





An arson investigation is underway after a community library box in Bloor West Village was deliberately set ablaze.

The library box, located outside a home on Armdale Avenue near Bloor Street and South Kingsway, caught fire sometime early Saturday morning.

Images from the scene following the fire show the charred remains of the mailbox, as well as some tattered pages that were all that remained from the books stored inside it.

Police say that an investigation is ongoing into the fire, though no arrests have been made.