

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A fire that left four seniors dead at a Toronto Community Housing building in Malvern last year was deliberately set, an investigation has concluded.

In a news release on its website Thursday, Toronto Fire Services said that the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office has concluded its investigation and found that the cause of the fire was intentional.

The blaze broke out Feb. 5, 2016 at a building on Neilson Road that primarily served as a home to senior citizens.

Three people were confirmed dead following the fire, while 15 others were injured. A fourth person died of their injuries about a month later.

Investigators found that the fire began when two combustible armchairs on the fifth floor were set alight. No suspects have been publicly identified so far.

On Thursday, Toronto Fire said TCHC is now facing a total of three charges in connection with the fire. They include: Permitting combustible materials to accumulate in a means of egress, Failing to instruct supervisory staff in the fire emergency procedures in the fire safety plan before they are given any responsibility for fire safety, and failing to implement the approved fire safety plan in the building.

The charges are currently before the courts.

In a statement released Thursday, the organization said they were shocked to learn that the fire was deliberately set.

“We are shocked and deeply saddened to learn that the fire at 1315 Neilson Road was deliberately set,” the statement read. “We regret the tragic loss of life and injuries that occurred as a result of the fire, and today the thoughts of everyone at Toronto Community Housing are with the families and loved ones of those who perished, those who were injured and the residents of the building.”

The organization said it takes the safety of residents very seriously and added that it has “cooperated fully” with the investigation.

"As who set the fire is the subject of a police investigation and other matters pertaining to the fire are before the courts, we are unable to make any further comment on these matters at this time," they said.

Toronto police continue to investigate to try and determine who set the fire.