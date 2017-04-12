

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A deadly fire that resulted in the deaths of three members of a Brampton family back in February was caused by careless smoking, the Ontario Fire Marshal has confirmed.

The fire broke out on the main floor of a residence on Madison Street, in the area of Dixie Road and Williams Parkway, shortly after 4 a.m. on Feb. 14.

A married couple and their 19-year- daughter were killed in the fire. Their bodies were all found in back bedrooms.

Meanwhile, nine-year-old Zoya Kapadia was rescued from the home by an occupant of a basement apartment and taken to hospital with severe burns to her hands.

Kapadia was the only member of her immediate family to survive the fire.

On Wednesday Rick Derstroff, who is the supervisor of fire investigations with the Ontario Fire Marshal, confirmed that the blaze began as a result of careless smoking.

Derstoff said there were no functioning smoke alarms in the area of the duplex where the family was found.