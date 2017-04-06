

Chris Herhalt and Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Firefighters continue to battle a massive five-alarm fire at an auto wrecking yard in the northeast corner of Scarborough.

Toronto Fire Capt. David Eckerman said they were called to 1216 Sewells Road, just south of Steeles Avenue East at 11:14 a.m. for a report of a fire.

The blaze was described to them as an oil pit fire. It has since spread to an adjacent building on the yard. Eckerman said a holding tank filled with oil has caught fire.

Eckerman said the blaze will be “problematic” to fight due to 20-40 kilometre per hour winds and flammable fuels and other substances present.

“Our first strategy right now is to deploy most of our resources to prevent the spread of fire to the storage area. That’s the first priority,” Chief Matt Peg told CP24 at the scene. “In the event it gets there we are putting provisions in place by foam.”

Pegg said foam, which is more effective at fighting fires involving flammable liquids, is being shipped in so that it can be applied to the seat of the fire.

He said it’s hard to say how long it will take to stamp out the blaze, but it could be anywhere from a few hours to a “protracted incident.”

Employees of the auto wrecker have been evacuated from the scene. The fire was originally two alarms, but hit five alarms after 2 p.m.

CN Rail traffic through the area was briefly suspended but has since resumed.

Eckerman said water tankers from the Pickering, Markham and Richmond Hill fire departments have been called in to assist and resources from Pearson International Airport are on standby.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

Steeles Avenue East is closed between Staines and Sewells roads to allow firefighters to operate freely.