

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire at an auto wrecking yard in the northeast corner of Scarborough.

Toronto Fire Capt. David Eckerman said they were called to 1216 Sewells Road, just south of Steeles Avenue East at 11:14 a .m. for a report of a fire.

The blaze was described to them as an oil pit fire. It has since spread to an adjacent building on the yard. Eckerman said a holding tank filled with oil has caught fire.

Eckerman said the blaze will be “problematic” to fight due to 20-40 kilometre per hour winds and flammable fuels and other substances present.

Employees of the auto wrecker were evacuated from the scene. The fire hit five alarms after 1 p.m.

CN Rail traffic through the area has been suspended.

Eckerman said water tankers from the Pickering, Markham and Richmond Hill fire departments have been called in to assist.

So far, no injuries have been reported. Firefighters are attempting to use foam to douse the flames.

Steeles Avenue East is closed between Staines and Sewells roads to allow firefighters to operate freely.