

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at a commercial building in Etobicoke this morning.

The blaze broke out at a building on Carrier Drive, in the area of Highway 27 and Steeles Avenue West.

Capt. Michael Westwood told CP24 that crews battled flames in the roof but the fire is now under control.

One person was rescued from the second-floor of the building, Westwood confirmed, but their condition is not known at this time.

Officials confirmed that no one was transported to hospital.

A portion of Carrier Drive is closed north of Albion Road as crews tackle the fire.