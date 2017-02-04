Firefighters pull unconscious man from apartment after blaze breaks out
Fire vehicles are shown at the scene of an apartment fire near Adelaide and Bathurst streets on Saturday morning.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, February 4, 2017 6:39AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, February 4, 2017 7:24AM EST
Firefighters responding to an apartment fire in the city’s west end on Saturday morning pulled an unconscious man from the unit.
The blaze broke out inside a building on Adelaide Street near Bathurst Street at around 3:40 a.m.
Paramedics say the victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
The cause of the fire remains unknown; however reports from the scene indicate that it resulted from a stove fire.
Toronto Fire says that the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal may be notified due to the injury.