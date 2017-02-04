

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Firefighters responding to an apartment fire in the city’s west end on Saturday morning pulled an unconscious man from the unit.

The blaze broke out inside a building on Adelaide Street near Bathurst Street at around 3:40 a.m.

Paramedics say the victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The cause of the fire remains unknown; however reports from the scene indicate that it resulted from a stove fire.

Toronto Fire says that the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal may be notified due to the injury.