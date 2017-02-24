

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Firefighters rescued a dog that got stuck in the engine well of a parked vehicle in the city’s east end on Friday morning.

Crews were first dispatched to the scene on Degrassi Street near Wardell Street at around 2:20 a.m. after a neighbor spotted the dog.

Firefighters were then able to remove the dog a short time later.

The dog was unharmed.