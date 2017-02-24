Firefighters rescue dog that was trapped underneath vehicle in east end
Firefighters are shown rescuing a dog from underneath a vehicle in the city's east end on Friday.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, February 24, 2017 8:30AM EST
Firefighters rescued a dog that got stuck in the engine well of a parked vehicle in the city’s east end on Friday morning.
Crews were first dispatched to the scene on Degrassi Street near Wardell Street at around 2:20 a.m. after a neighbor spotted the dog.
Firefighters were then able to remove the dog a short time later.
The dog was unharmed.