

Paul Johnston, CP24.com





Firefighters are currently on the scene of an active two-alarm fire in Scarborough.

Crews were called to a home on Scarboro Crescent, in the Kingston Road and Midland Avenue area, shortly before 5 p.m.

Initial information provided by police indicated that a woman and a baby were in the house. Everyone has since been removed from the home safely.

According to firefighters, flames were visible when crews first arrived on scene.

One person has minor injuries, paramedics said, though the injuries were not a direct result of the fire.