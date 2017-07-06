

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Toronto Public Health is reminding residents to take precautions to protect themselves from mosquito bites in the wake of the city’s first positive West Nile Virus test of 2017.

The agency says that it has received lab confirmation that mosquitoes collected as part of its ongoing efforts to track the presence of West Nile have tested positive for the virus.

In 2016, there were 38 positive mosquito tests for West Nile Virus and 19 confirmed cases involving humans in Toronto.

"While the risk of becoming infected with West Nile Virus in Toronto is low, now is a good time to remind residents of the ways they can protect themselves from mosquito bites and help reduce the risk of infection," Toronto's Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa said in a press release.

Toronto Public Health sets 40 mosquito traps every week between mid-June and mid-September in order to test for the presence of the West Nile Virus. During the summer months, the city also treats catch basins with larvicide to reduce mosquito breeding and in turn stymy the spread of the virus.

West Nile virus symptoms usually develop between two and 15 days after a person is bitten by an infected mosquito. The virus can cause fever, headaches, nausea, vomiting, body aches, skin rash and swollen lymph glands.

Toronto Public Health says that residents should take the following precautions to reduce their chances of being exposed to the virus: