

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Shelters across the city are preparing to launch expanded services today for the city’s homeless population this winter.

Last month, the city announced that from Nov. 15 to April 15, there would be an increased number of sites that provide 24/7 winter respite services.

In total, there will be five 24-hour drop-in centres for the homeless during the winter months.

“The biggest change this year is that we are really extending the winter season to cover the entire winter, so they are going to open up on Nov. 15 and run right through April 15,” Paul Raftis, the general manager of Shelter, Support and Housing Administration at the city, previously told CP24. “There were some of these services available last year 24 hours a day for a section of the winter but not the entire season. This year we are increasing the number of spaces and the length (of time they are available).”

Margaret's Toronto East Drop-in Centre, located at 323 Dundas St. E, and the St. Felix Centre at 25 Augusta Ave. are among the five shelters offering 24-hour winter respite services.

In addition to the 24-hour drop-in centres, the city says that its shelter system will increase by about 135 beds for a total of 5,651 by the end of the year.