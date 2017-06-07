

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Five children have been taken to hospital as a precaution after a school bus rollover in the city’s Corktown neighbourhood.

Police say a SUV was travelling westbound on Richmond Street shortly after 9 a.m. when it collided with a short school bus for children with disabilities that was travelling southbound on Berkeley Street, which is just west of Parliament Street.

All children on board the bus were wearing seat belts at the time and did not sustain any injuries as a result. Police say the children were, however, transported to the Hospital for Sick Children out of an “abundance of caution.”

The driver of the school bus was also taken to hospital as a precaution.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

“My understanding is the SUV may have gone through a red light at a high rate of speed,” Sgt. Neil Thorton told CP24 at the scene. “We do have video in the intersection and we are going to be able to take a look to make sure.”

The school bus was taking the students to Market Lane Junior and Senior Public School on The Esplanade at the time of the crash.

One woman, who owns an art gallery in the area, told CP24 that the children were clearly shaken up after the incident but seemed fined otherwise, with the only apparent injury being a young girl with a sore hand.

“All the kids started to come out and they were obviously very scared and crying so we took them over to my gallery to give them a safe and calm place,” she said. "It could have been a lot worse.”

All but one lane on Richmond Street at Parliament Street is closed as police investigate.

The TDSB says that the parents of all the students on board the bus have been notified.