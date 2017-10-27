

Chris Fox, CP24.com





There will be a total of five 24-hour drop in centres for the homeless this winter as well as additional beds in the city’s shelter system.

The drop-in centres are funded by the city but operated by community not-for-profit agencies.

In 2016, there were three such centres in operation but this winter there will be five. The centres will be open 24/7 from Nov. 15 to April 15.

All told, the centres will provide at least 250 beds to supplement the city’s shelter system. The centres will also offer warm meals and referrals to other community services.

“The biggest change this year is that we are really extending the winter season to cover the entire winter, so they are going to open up on Nov. 15 and run right through April 15,” Paul Raftis, the general manager of Shelter, Support and Housing Administration at the city, told CP24 on Friday. “There were some of these services available last year 24 hours a day for a section of the winter but not the entire season. This year we are increasing the number of spaces and the length (of time they are available).”

Raftis said that the drop-in centres are an important part of the city’s cold-weather strategy because they offer a “safe place to go” for those individuals who are unwilling to enter city-run shelters.

He said that they are “strategically located” across the city in the hopes that they will be convenient for all people who may not have a roof over their head.

“We do know that some individuals won’t access the shelter system, which is why it is important to put forward these five winter respite sites,” Raftis said.

In addition to the five new drop-in centres, the city says that its shelter system will expand by about 135 beds to have a total capacity of 5,651 by Dec. 31.

The new beds include 60 spaces at the new Salvation Army program for men in Leslieville and the return to service of another 63 beds at Seaton House.