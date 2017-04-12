

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Five people were injured, one critically, following a crash in Brampton on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened near Bellchase Trail and Highway 50.

Ornge air ambulance confirmed that one male patient, believed to be in his 20s, was airlifted from the scene to a trauma centre with critical injuries.

Four others were taken to Brampton Civic Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Peel paramedics.