Between a debate over revenue tools that was building for years and efforts to build much needed transit and tame the billion-dollar police budget 2016 was a busy year at city hall. Here is a list of the top five issues expected to dominate the headlines in 2017.

Road tolls

Council may have approved road tolls for the Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway in principal but city hall likely hasn’t seen its last debate over the controversial plan. In 2017, the city will ask the province to sign off on an amendment to the City of Toronto Act that would allow it to toll the Gardiner and the DVP. Assuming that permission is granted, city staff would then prepare a more complete report on road tolls that would make recommendations on what to charge drivers, whether the toll should be a flat-fee or based on the distance travelled and what sort of technology would be used. The report, which isn’t likely to come until late 2017, may also look at the possibility of introducing different price structures for peak and off-peak hours. Staff have previously estimated that the tolls could be phased in starting in 2019 but would not be fully implemented until 2024.

Tax increase?

City council won’t actually pass its budget for 2017 until one month into the New Year. The meeting to approve the operating and capital budgets is set for Feb. 14-15 at city hall. The proposed $10.46 billion operating budget currently includes a two per cent property tax hike but some councillors have argued that a larger hike is necessary to help properly fund city services. City council will also have to find a way to come up with $91 million in savings to properly balance the budget, which is required by law.

SmartTrack

In November city council approved a multi-billion dollar funding agreement to pay for Mayor Tory’s SmartTrack plan. The agreement stipulates that the province will cover $3.7 billion of the cost of the project while the city will chip in $2 billion for the construction of six new SmartTrack stations and the Eglinton West LRT. The figures are, however, contingent on $1.2 billion in assumed contributions from the federal government, as well as $470 million in assumed contributions from Mississauga and the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA). It is also not immediately clear how the city plans to fund its portion, though Tory has mentioned SmartTrack as a possible benefactor from the proposed road tolls on the Gardiner and the DVP. In 2017, negotiations will likely heat up between Toronto, Mississauga and the GTAA as the city looks to gather the funding needed to keep the ambitious project moving. The city is also expected to issue a request for proposals early in 2017 as it seeks contractors to handle the construction of the six new SmartTrack stations it is building across Toronto. “We have had several council approvals now and there is actually construction work underway in North Scarborough to build SmartTrack. This is really happening,” Tory told CP24 last week.

Housing

The average house price in Toronto currently sits at more than $770,000 and real concerns have been raised about the cost of living in Canada’s largest city. Last week, Tory told CP24 that he plans to make affordable housing, or the lack thereof, one of his top priorities in 2017. The waitlist for placement in Toronto Community Housing buildings currently contains about 97,000 households and 176,000 people. “I think that there are more and more people who are really struggling to afford to live here and I think that is a long-term problem for us,” Tory said in the year-end interview with CP24. “We need more affordable rental housing in particular and I want you to be able to stand here next year and say we have made some significant progress in that regard.” Tory has said that he will look to streamline the approval process for affordable housing developments in 2017 and start a discussion around ways that the city may be able to “insist” to developers that they build affordable units as a condition of the approval of some projects. In addition to the need to build affordable housing, the city will also face significant challenges in maintaining the affordable housing it already has in 2017, though. By the end of the year the city will have invested its entire one-third share of a $2.6 billion plan to address the TCHC’s repair backlog but so far neither the province or the federal government have stepped forward with any funding, leaving the plan in flux after this year.

Transformational Task Force

Big changes could be coming to the Toronto Police Service in 2017 as the force looks to implement many of the recommendations made in a task force report released in July. The report recommends that the TPS eliminate 450 uniformed officers through attrition and implement a three-year freeze on hiring and non-essential promotions. As well, the report recommends merging or shutting down six police stations, allowing officers to operate in cruisers without a partner in select circumstances and outsourcing parking enforcement. The police service say the report’s 24 recommendations could collectively save the city up to $100 million if fully implemented; however the head of the Toronto Police Association has raised concerns about the impact many of the changes may have on public safety. Speaking with CP24 during a year-end interview last week, Chief Mark Saunders said the overall modernization of the TPS as outlined by the report is his “main goal” for 2017. “We need to be where the public needs us the most and work with partners to see what we can do to enhance community safety,” he said.