

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





The OPP say they have arrested five motorcyclists in relation to a pair of incidents last summer —a crash that left one man dead and a road rage incident where two motorists were injured.

On July 23, 2016, in the early hours of the morning, several motorcyclists were performing stunts in the eastbound express lanes of Highway 401 near Allen Road, police say.

They eventually approached a transport truck and several of them collided.

One of the motorcyclists, Mauro Bustelo of Toronto, died of his injuries. The other motorcyclists involved fled the scene.

Two months later, on Sept. 22 at about 10:40 p.m., a group of motorcyclists were again performing stunts in the area of Highway 427 and Dundas Street.

Police say they came into contact with a vehicle driven by a 22-year-old man.

“As a result of these actions a road rage incident developed between a motorist and the motorcycle riders,” police said.

The driver of the car and the motorcyclists stopped on Highway 401 near Dixie Road when a female occupant of the vehicle got out and confronted the motorcyclists.

One of the motorcyclists allegedly punched the woman in the face, knocking her to the ground.

The motorcyclists then fled the scene and driver of the car pursued them.

Police say motorcyclists swarmed him and as he tried to get away, he lost control, hit a wall on Aerowood Drive in Mississauga which forced the vehicle to flip on its roof and burst into flames.

The motorcyclists involved fled the scene before police arrived. The woman who was punched told CP24 at the time that she spotted six motorcyclists at the scene, but only one had a license plate.

The 22-year-old driver of the vehicle suffered head injuries and a fractured shoulder.

He is also facing charges in relation to this incident.

On Tuesday, after what police say was an eight-month long investigation, six search warrants were executed in Toronto resulting in the arrest of five motorcyclists who have each been charged in connection to the July incident where Mauro Bustelo died.

Four motorcycles were seized as evidence.

One of those arrested, a 33-year-old Richmond Hill man, has also been charged in connection the road rage incident that ended in a fiery crash in Mississauga.

All those arrested appeared in court at Old City Hall on Tuesday for a bail hearing.

Police say more arrests are expected.