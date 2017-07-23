

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A shooting inside a Scarborough bar has sent five people to hospital.

Gunfire first erupted inside McGradies Tap & Grill on Victoria Park Avenue near Ellesmere Road at around 2:30 a.m.

Police say that three of the victims were located inside the bar and transported by paramedics while two others made their own way to hospital.

All of the victims have non-life threatening injuries.

Police say that there were surveillance cameras at the bar and that investigators will be reviewing that footage.

No arrests have been made at this time.