

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Five people were taken to hospital, two with serious injuries, following a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Scarborough on Saturday.

Paramedics say that a total of five vehicles were involved in the accident, which occurred in the eastbound lanes of the highway near Warden Avenue.

The two people with serious injuries, a man and a woman in their 30s, were both travelling in the same vehicle.

Paramedics say three other people were also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Two left lanes were blocked for about an hour after the collision, however all vehicles involved have since been towed away from the scene.