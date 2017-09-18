

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Five people were rushed to hospital this morning after a four-vehicle crash in Toronto's Ledbury Park neighbourhood.

It happened in the area of Lawrence Avenue and Grey Road, near Avenue Road, at around 9 a.m.

Const. Clint Stibbe said an Audi was heading northbound when it struck a westbound BMW. The BMW then collided with a stopped Toyota SUV and the Audi continued on and crashed into a nearby home.

Two occupants of the Audi were taken to hospital with serious injuries but non-life-threatening injuries. Two children and one adult, who were all occupants of the Toyota, were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Stibbe said "driver error" is to blame for the collision.

“Someone failed to yield at the right-of-way of traffic and we are lucky somebody wasn’t killed,” Stibbe told CP24 at the scene.

“We are lucky nobody was on the sidewalk.”