Flare gun may be cause of North York teen's injuries
Rachael D'Amore, CP24.com
Published Monday, June 26, 2017 11:19AM EDT
A man believed to be in his late teens has been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following reports of a shooting in North York.
It happened near Keele Street and Falstaff Avenue shortly before 10:30 a.m.
Paramedics say the male victim suffered a wound to his hip.
He was transported to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.
Police say he was likely struck by a flare gun.
Investigators say they are trying to determine whether the victim and suspect knew each other.