

Rachael D'Amore, CP24.com





A man believed to be in his late teens has been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following reports of a shooting in North York.

It happened near Keele Street and Falstaff Avenue shortly before 10:30 a.m.

Paramedics say the male victim suffered a wound to his hip.

He was transported to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Police say he was likely struck by a flare gun.

Investigators say they are trying to determine whether the victim and suspect knew each other.