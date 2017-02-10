

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Around 300 people from a residential building in Flemingdon Park are being allowed to return home after the building was evacuated due to concerns over a possible carbon monoxide leak.

Toronto police said several people reported feeling ill after carbon monoxide detectors started sounding.

The building was evacuated at around 6:30 p.m. and residents took shelter in a nearby community centre.

Toronto Paramedic Services said one person was taken to hospital, but their condition was not considered serious.

Police, Toronto Fire Services and Toronto Paramedic Services all attended the scene.

Residents were allowed to return home after about an hour after it was deemed that the carbon monoxide levels were safe, police said.