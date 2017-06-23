

Sandie Benitah, CP24.com





Richmond Hill GO trains are being diverted this morning due to flooding along the route.

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said the flooding that is causing issues is located along Bayview Avenue, between River and King streets.

As a result, the train will not service Oriole and Old Cummer stations but commuters wishing to depart from there can use their GO tickets or Presto cards on the TTC’s Finch, Sheppard and Leslie subway stations.

GO Transit is warning the detour could add between 30 and 45 minutes to a commuter’s trip.

Aikins said a decision about afternoon service on the Richmond Hill line will be made between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.