

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Foggy conditions are in the forecast for Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area on Sunday morning.

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for Toronto, Hamilton, as well as the regions of York, Durham, Halton, and Peel.

The national weather agency said near zero visibility is expected this morning.

“Dense fog has formed overnight and is expected to dissipate later this morning,” the advisory read.

“If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.”

A mix of sun and cloud is expected in Toronto later today with a high of 9 C.