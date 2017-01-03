

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for the Greater Toronto Area, warning of near-zero visibility in some locations.

Toronto, Hamilton and the regions of Halton, Peel, York and Durham are included in the advisory, which was issued Tuesday morning.

“A mild air mass is producing rain which combined with melting snow is resulting in reports of visibilities near 200 metres in some locations. These foggy conditions could persist through today and tonight,” Environment Canada’s weather advisory read.

“In addition, this advisory might be expanded to include most of southwestern Ontario this afternoon. Colder westerly winds should clear out the fog by Wednesday morning.”

The national weather agency said the fog will likely result in hazardous driving conditions.

“If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.”

Pearson Airport says there have not been any fog-related delays as of yet.

"We are encouraging passengers to check in with their airline prior to travel to airport to ensure their departure time has not changed," Natalie Moncur, a spokesperson for the airport, told CP24 Tuesday morning.

Rain is in the forecast in Toronto all day Tuesday and the city will see a daytime high of 5 C.

The rain is expected to transition to snow later on this week.