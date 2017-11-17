

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Const. James Forcillo will be back in court today after being arrested for an alleged breach of his bail conditions earlier this week.

Forcillo was taken into custody on Wednesday morning after he was allegedly found at the residence of his fiancé.

At the time of the alleged breach, Forcillo was awaiting a now cancelled court hearing, where he was planning to ask a judge to alter his bail conditions so he would be permitted to reside with his fiancé, identified as Sara Balderrama.

In court documents related to that hearing, Forcillo said that he separated from his wife in early 2017 and shortly thereafter began a long-distance relationship with Balderrama, who was an old friend from his college days in Los Angeles.

He was asking the court to grant a variation to his bail conditions that would allow him to live with Balderrama and have her as a surety.

Forcillo was under strict bail conditions at the time of his arrest that required him to reside with his now ex-wife at their home in Vaughan at all times, except for medical emergencies, court appearances, and other select circumstances.

Forcillo is due in court at Finch Avenue West sometime after 10 a.m.