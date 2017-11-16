

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Const. James Forcillo is engaged and was at the home of his fiancé when he allegedly breached his bail conditions, a source confirms to CP24.

Forcillo was arrested by Toronto police at around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday after he was allegedly found at another residence than the one that he is required to reside at under the conditions of his bail.

Peter Brauti, who is one of Forcillo’s lawyers, told CP24 on Wednesday that the alleged breach stemmed from his client’s effort to move to a new residence as a result of a recent divorce.

“His bail conditions were that he had to reside with his wife, which is now his ex-wife, which is obviously an uncomfortable situation for everyone,” Brauti said. “Efforts were being made to change his residence and in fact we had a motion before the court for this coming Thursday and what happened is as a result of checking on the new address to see if it was suitable, Officer Forcillo was allegedly present at the address and shouldn’t have been.”

In 2016, Forcillo was sentenced to six years in prison for attempted murder in connection with a second volley of shots fired at an already injured Sammy Yatim, who was shot and killed on board a Dundas streetcar in July 2013.

Forcillo was acquitted of second-degree murder in connection with the first volley of shots he fired at Yatim.

He was out on bail pending an appeal of the conviction but was under conditions that required him to reside with his now ex-wife at their home in Vaughan at all times, except for medical emergencies, court appearances, and other select circumstances.

Forcillo made a brief appearance in court on Wednesday but was remanded into custody until his next appearance on Friday.