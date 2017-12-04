

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A former Catholic high school teacher in Etobicoke is facing more charges in connection with a luring and child sexual exploitation investigation.

In October, police said 46-year-old Gerrard McGilly was arrested and charged with six offences, including luring a child, sexual exploitation, and making child pornography.

Police confirmed Monday that McGilly has been re-arrested after two more alleged victims came forward.

The new allegations were detailed in a Toronto police news release issued Monday.

Investigators say that between September 2015 and June 2017, McGilly used social media to communicate with a girl using the username ‘thepirateubuddha.’ Police allege he sent her pornographic images and on several occasions, engaged in inappropriate sexual contact with the girl.

Police say in May 2017, he again inappropriately communicated with another girl using social media.

On Nov. 30, McGilly was charged with 10 additional offences in connection with the two new alleged victims, investigators say.

The new charges include two counts of luring a child under 18, attempted sexual exploitation, sexual exploitation, two counts of making child pornography, distributing child pornography, accessing child pornography, and making sexual exploitation material available to a child.

McGilly, according to police, previously worked as a teacher at Bishop Allen Academy on Royal York Road in Etobicoke from 2008 to 2017. Before that he worked at Bishop Morrocco/ Thomas Merton Catholic high school from 2007 to 2008.

McGilly also worked as an education assistant at St. Francis Xavier Secondary School in Mississauga from 1995 to 2000 and was employed as an administrator at St. Francis Table, a community outreach centre in Parkdale, from 2000 to 2006.

McGilly is not currently working as a teacher, Det. Paul Krawczyk told reporters at a news conference on Monday.

In a statement released Monday, the Toronto Catholic District School Board said the new allegations are “deeply disturbing and shocking.”

“Mr. McGilly was removed from his position with the Toronto Catholic District School Board after the initial allegations were laid in October. These additional charges are very serious and the Board continues to cooperate fully with the investigation,” the statement read.

“We want to reassure our parents and students that these allegations are not reflective of the caring and compassionate teaching professionals who work in our schools. The safety and wellbeing of all students remains our top priority. We will have counsellors available to any students and staff who may need support.”

Krawczyk said police are concerned there are more victims who have not yet come forward.

“We had some contact us at the office and stated that they weren’t ready to come forward,” he added.

McGilly is scheduled to appear for a bail hearing at some point today.