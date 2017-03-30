

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- Former Montreal mayor Michael Applebaum will be sentenced this afternoon following his conviction on corruption-related charges.

The charges stemmed from two separate deals between 2007 and 2010 when Applebaum was mayor of Montreal's largest borough.

He was found guilty of pocketing about $37,000 in kickbacks from developers and engineering firms through his former aide.

The prosecution has called for a two-year prison sentence followed by two years' probation after his conviction in January on eight charges.

Applebaum's lawyer has countered with a recommendation of either a suspended sentence or a mixed sentence that could include probation, community work and non-consecutive jail time.

The maximum sentence is five years.

Defence lawyer Pierre Teasdale confirmed in late February there would be no appeal of the conviction.

Applebaum served as interim mayor of Montreal between November 2012 and June 2013.